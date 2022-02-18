Blackpool's Championship memories: Nathan Delfouneso double sets up victory over Middlesbrough

It’s September 2012 this week when, after a defeat at Leicester City and a draw with Barnsley, Pool bounced back with a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough as seen by WILL WATT…

Confession time – who doubted Ian Holloway?

In the run-up to last night’s game, many of Blackpool’s diehards had a moan, or at least a raised eyebrow, over the number of changes the Seasiders boss once again made to his starting 11.

Nathan Delfouneso scores the second of his two goals

It was certainly the case on The Gazette’s website, where many posts were questioning Holloway’s rotation policy.

Surely, by now, we should know to trust this manager.

What he’s built, and is rebuilding, at Bloomfield Road is something very special indeed.

Tom Ince rounds the keeper to slot home Blackpool's third goal

After what, by current high standards, was a sticky spell (one point out of six), Blackpool bounced back in typically emphatic style last night.

Middlesbrough, the club who not so long ago were Premier League regulars and contesting the UEFA Cup final, simply weren’t in the same class.

The manager hinted at changes before the game and he didn’t let anyone down.

Despite resting six of the 11 who started at Barnsley on Saturday, he resisted the temptation to make it seven.

Elliot Grandin completes the scoring from the penalty spot

Holloway thought long and hard about giving star man Tom Ince a well deserved rest.

The 20-year-old was on international duty with England’s U21s last week and has been an ever-present for the Seasiders.

It meant a return for skipper Barry Ferguson, Stephen Crainey, Craig Cathcart, Isaiah Osbourne, Tiago Gomes and a first start for Nathan Delfouneso.

After a frustrating game on Saturday at Barnsley, Pool started like a house on fire with Gary Taylor-Fletcher driving wide before Ince stung the palms of Jason Steele.

The one-way traffic continued and Pool had the ball in the net on six minutes.

Ferguson raced on to a Taylor-Fletcher pass and fired past Steele only for the linesman’s flag to be raised.

Before the game Holloway stressed that if Pool created as many chances as they have of late, the goals would come.

On nine minutes, the first of the night did.

Delfouneso made the perfect start on his home debut with a great first touch and finish after Gomes slotted him through on goal.

Ince was once again proving a threat and only the fingertips of Steele prevented him doubling the lead on 10 minutes.

At this stage it was all Blackpool and, yet again, Steele was the hero for the away side.

This time, Taylor-Fletcher’s header was beaten away after a good run and cross down the left from Ince.

In Delfouneso, Blackpool have a player who on paper shouldn’t be playing in the Championship.

When he first burst on to the scene at Villa four years ago, he was tipped to be the next big thing.

It hasn’t quite worked out for the 21-year-old, who has totally lost his way in recent seasons.

As with so many, Bloomfield Road could be the place where he finally rekindles his career.

On 18 minutes he was in the thick of the action again, this time exchanging passes with Gomes and forcing another good save out of Steele.

As the half-hour mark approached, Crainey unleashed a swerving effort on goal from 25 yards. Steele was again a match to it.

Middlesbrough offered very little in the opening stages, although there was the odd scare.

Ishmael Miller, a player Blackpool came close to signing in the summer, beat the offside trap and fired into the side-netting.

At Bloomfield Road this season the Seasiders have been lethal in front of goal – scoring at vital times has been a huge feature for Holloway’s men so far.

On 36 minutes, just as Boro were starting to find their feet, they did it once more.

Ince broke down the right and was unselfish, laying it across the 18-yard box to Delfouneso, who gave the keeper no chance at all with a fine finish.

A 2-0 lead at the break would have been just about right, but in football, you don’t always get what you deserve.

As the board went up for injury time, Boro handed themselves a lifeline and one which would have infuriated Holloway.

Pool failed to deal with a corner, and when the ball was returned back into the box, Andre Bikey rose unmarked and gave Matt Gilks no chance.

Goals change games and, in the opening of the second period, this was certainly the case.

Tony Mowbray’s men looked a totally different side and put Pool under all sorts of pressure.

While old Blackpool defences may have buckled, Holloway’s work on his back four this season has made Pool a real tough side to break down.

Blackpool rode the storm, started to regain control and once again doubled their lead on 56 minutes.

Delfouneso found space at the edge of the box before slipping a lovely ball into the path of Ince, who rounded Steele as though he wasn’t there.

What followed was a scrappy period, with Boro edging possession and Holloway’s men were restricted to counter-attacks.

With 20 minutes to go, Holloway made a triple substitution. On came Elliot Grandin, Nouha Dicko and Matt Phillips, replacing the superb Gomes, Taylor-Fletcher and Ince.

Five minutes later, a bizarre incident occurred when Delfouneso thought he’d claimed his first professional hat-trick.

The Villa loan man headed in a Grandin cross, celebrated and walked back to the halfway line as the PA system pumped out the Glad All Over anthem.

While all this was going on, the referee had run over to a linesman and, after lengthy discussions, ruled the goal out.

It looked like he’d get another chance soon after, only for a bit of a selfish moment by Grandin.

Delfouneso burst into the box before being hauled down by Bikey, but as everyone in the ground expected Delfouneso to take it, Grandin grabbed the ball and demanded the kick.

Fair play to Grandin for wanting his first goal of the season and he took it well, giving Steele no chance at all.

Holloway refused to comment after the game and, from his reaction, I’m not sure he was too happy with the Frenchman for denying the debutant the chance to take home the match ball.

In summary, the feeling around Bloomfield Road is something to savour at the moment – dare I say even better than the promotion season.

It’s an exciting time to be a Blackpool fan, so sit back, trust the manager, and enjoy the ride!