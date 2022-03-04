Blackpool's Championship memories: Caretaker boss stakes his claim with Sheffield Wednesday victory

It’s back to November 2012 this week when, after five games without a win coupled with Ian Holloway’s departure for Crystal Palace, they posted a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday as watched by WILL WATT…

While football’s rumour mill was going into overdrive, Steve Thompson had only one thing on his mind.

The caretaker boss is desperate to prove he is the right man to succeed Ian Holloway in the Pool hotseat.

Blackpool celebrate Ludo Sylvestre's goal at Sheffield Wednesday

So on Monday morning, he ignored all the talk of Michael Appleton and got on with what he does best – coaching players.

The training has slipped in recent weeks at Bloomfield Road, and it’s shown in their performances.

Not any more. First he promoted John Hills and Alan Wright from the youth team into the senior set-up before getting down to basics.

Set-pieces, defending, shape and fitness were the topics and the players didn’t half respond.

While we can’t get too carried away with a win against a poor Sheffield Wednesday side, it was the first time in weeks we’ve seen the spark return to Pool’s stars.

Before Saturday’s game at Derby the body language was wrong, and you just knew the players never believed they could or would get a result.

Last night was a totally different story.

It’s not necessarily the toughest job for whoever ends up being named on a full-time basis – the squad is already there.

If Thommo, or whoever else it may be, can get them organised and motivated, their talent will do the rest.

That’s exactly what happened last night.

It wasn’t a display we’ll talk about in 30 years, but it may well be a night everyone looks back on as the turning point, the moment the belief came back to Bloomfield Road.

Thompson made three changes from the weekend – out went Kirk Broadfoot, Angel Martinez and the suspended Ian Evatt, with Neal Eardley, Craig Cathcart and Chris Basham coming in.

You can often tell how Blackpool will fare in a game inside the opening five minutes, but last night it was pretty open.

The first chance of the game fell the way of the home side, with Wednesday’s flying winger Michail Antonio causing problems again.

On four minutes he raced in behind the Blackpool back four, rounded Matt Gilks but hesitated at the vital moment, a real let-off.

Despite early pressure from the home side, Thompson’s men were playing with confidence and almost broke the deadlock soon after.

Matt Phillips burst forward and unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt which skimmed the top of the bar.

You got the feeling Blackpool were really up for it, in particular Basham in the middle of the park.

It was Thompson’s biggest decision to start the former Bolton man, who wasn’t really given a chance under Ian Holloway, and last night it really paid off.

If Basham can turn in displays like this on a regular basis, then he could well fill the gap left by Keith Southern.

It was a crunching Basham tackle which eventually led to the opening goal.

Phillips found Elliot Grandin on the left side of the box and his cross was steered home by Tom Ince.

As the half went on, the Seasiders got even stronger and started to dominate the tempo.

In truth, they made a Wednesday side who’d won their last two games look very average indeed.

Despite Pool’s dominance, there were glimpses of a threat from Wednesday, and on 38 minutes they had the ball in the net. Luckily for the Seasiders, Antonio was flagged offside.

Antonio was the outlet for the home side – everything they did well in the first half came via the winger.

On 42 minutes he was again in the action, this time forcing a superb save from Gilks.

On this showing, if he can add a final product to his game, it’s only a matter of time before the Premier League comes knocking.

Just before the hour mark, Pool were so unlucky not to double their lead.

Eardley, playing on his 24th birthday, whipped a superb ball into the path of Gary Taylor-Fletcher whose header rattled the top of the bar.

After a tricky spell for Blackpool, they started to regain control, and you could feel the frustration growing among the home supporters.

As the game moved into the final quarter, there were chances for Wednesday – former Pool man Miguel Llera’s header over from five yards being the pick of them.

You could just tell this was going to be Blackpool’s night. With eight minutes to go, they sealed the deserved win.

Substitute Nathan Delfouneso, who replaced Taylor-Fletcher moments earlier, cut inside and forced Chris Kirkland to spill his shot into the path of Ludo Sylvestre, who made no mistake from six yards.

As referee Andy D’Urso blew for full-time, you could see just what it meant to this group of players.

Players are often the best indicator of what exactly is going on at a football club.

As they walked off after the warm-down last night, there was a unanimous verdict – we want Thommo.

Results will dictate whether he gets his chance, and should he get another audition against Bolton on Saturday, he’s certainly deserved it.