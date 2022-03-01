Kenny Dougall delighted to assist in Blackpool success

The midfielder helped set up two of their four goals on Saturday, providing the corner for Gary Madine’s header before playing in Shayne Lavery to fire home.

It’s the second time in his last four games the 28-year-old has claimed two assists, having set up Madine and Josh Bowler in the victory over Bristol City.

Kenny Dougall claimed two assists as Blackpool fired four past Reading

More commonly known for his defensive attributes, Dougall is happy to play his part at both ends of the pitch if it means Blackpool picking up points.

The Aussie said: “We’ve had a little bit of a tough spell results-wise so we just needed to get a win. In the end, it was comfortable.

“It was a great result for us and it gives us confidence for the next few games.

“It’s always good to get an assist too. When you’ve got big lads in the box like Gary Madine, it’s easy sometimes: you just have to put it in there and he does all the work.

“It’s tough to play on this pitch at times, but we did well and we got the result, so it’s happy days.”

Bowler continued his impressive scoring run on Saturday with the fourth goal in Pool’s 4-1 victory.

Since being linked with a move away in the January transfer window, the 22-year-old has scored five times in seven games.

“Josh has got that something special that every team needs,” Dougall added.

“Over the last month he’s scored five goals, so he’s turning up for us big time and we’re delighted.

“The rest of the goals on Saturday were good too. We had to work very hard to get them and at times we had to hang on.

“At times in the second half, it was tough when it was only 2-1 but we managed to grind it out and we got our rewards at the end.”

After a run of four games without a win, Dougall knew how important it was to pick up three points last weekend.

He said: “The run of results sort of typifies our season a little bit. We’ve been nearly there for pretty much every game.

“Sometimes we haven’t found the goal we deserved or we’ve conceded a sloppy goal at the wrong time and it’s killed us a little bit.

“We’ve shown more than enough this season to show we’re good enough to win football games.

“To score four against Reading gives us confidence we can take our chances and we can finish off a few teams.

“Hopefully we can do that between now and the end of the season.”