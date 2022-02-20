Blackpool and District Youth League Match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions v Foxhall

And the players had a great time in their development league match, with both teams in the top tier since their league’s New Year restructure.

Dean added: “It was a good game, and I’m really pleased with how well we played against one of the best teams we’ve come up against.

Action from our match of the week at Burn Naze

“There’s quite a difference between the two levels but this will do us good before we move up to seven-a-side next season.

“We are a close-knit team and the parents all get on too. And we have two other coaches, so we share the load.”

Foxhall manager Ben McKay said: “Compared to the high winds of the previous week, conditions weren’t bad at all.

“Both teams played good football and scored some good goals, though the main thing is that everyone enjoys it whatever the weather.”

The Thornton Cleveleys Lions team

Most of the players in both teams have been with their club since they joined as under-7s last season and the spirit is excellent in both camps.

Thornton Cleveleys named Declan Finnegan as man of the match and Dean added: “He just worked his socked off, did everything he was asked to and followed instructions really well. But they all gave 100 per cent.

Connor Agolli was the Foxhall choice and team boss Ben said: “Connor’s work rate for the team as excellent. He scored a good goal and passed the ball well.”

The only match to beat the weather in the B&DYFL’s Under-18 competition was between West Coast Sports and Poulton Town.

The Foxhall team

A free-kick by West Coast’s Lewis Bibby flew into the roof of the net for the only goal of the first half.

Poulton made a fast start to the second half and equalised from a corner, Archie Addison applying the final touch.

Sean Davies Ward then gave Poulton a lead they held until four minutes from time, when Shea Boyle’s equaliser ensured the spoils were shared.