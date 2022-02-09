Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Poulton FC Reds v Bispham JFF Vipers

And nobody was complaining at the decision to abandon Saturday morning’s match at half-time at Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton.

Poulton manager Dave Barlow told the Gazette: “The young ref did well and made the right decision for the players’ welfare.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match action from Cottam Hall playing fields

His Vipers counterpart Drew Passmore added: “You have to put the kids first and they were soaked through.”

The Vipers are new to the B&DYFL, having switched from the Poulton and District Primary League after Christmas, and are enjoying their new surroundings.

Drew added: “We’ve adapted really well to playing on grass this year. We’ve tweaked the team and really clicked.

“We are one of the six BJFF teams put together last summer from the 40 under-7 players at the club. Harry was man of the match on Saturday but they are all doing really well.”

The Poulton FC Reds Under-7s team

The Poulton team had no problems getting to know each other when they came together for their first league season – most of them are classmates at Poulton St Chad’s.

Boss Dave added: “They enjoy the games and the midweek training. They are improving steadily and getting more positive results.

“It’s a shame about Saturday’s game, but the pitch had been played on earlier that morning and it was cutting up as the wind and rain got worse.

“It was worst for the lads on the sidelines who were waiting to go on!”

The Bispham JFF Vipers Under-7s team