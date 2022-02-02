Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: YMCA Orange v Kirkham Junior Blues

Both have moved up a level since the Christmas break and they played out an entertaining contest at YMCA’s Seafield Road venue on Saturday.

The teams came together last summer and are enjoying their first season of organised fixtures in the B&DYFL’s youngest development league.

Under-7 action between YMCA Orange and Kirkham Junior Blues Pictures: DANIEL MARTINO

The managers are having a great time too and YMCA Orange boss Paul Metcalfe told The Gazette: “We’ve moved up into a tougher league but as long at the players are having fun, that’s what matters.

“We only put the team together two months before the season and they could barely kick a ball at first. But they have improved a lot and are a great set of lads.

“It’s my first time coaching in the league. I’m doing a degree in coaching and sports science, so it fits in nicely.”

Kirkham Blues boss Barry Simpson added: “It was windy, as it tends to be at Seafield Road, but it was a great game and all the kids enjoyed it.

YMCA Orange Under-7s

“I played for Kirkham and coach at under-11 level too, so it’s good to help some of the youngest players. We had a new starter with us last week and it’s going really well.”

Kirkham preferred not to name a man of the match – “They all did well and got stuck in,” says Barry – while Myles Croft got the YMCA vote for his 100 per cent effort.

In the Under-18 competition, Thornton Cleveleys Blacks climbed to second place with a 3-0 win away to South Shore Youth.

The other game saw Bispham JFF Predators edge a 3-2 victory at St Annes Yellows. Yellows took the lead with a Dan Knight goal but Predators hit back with a hat-trick before half-time from Ruben Perry.

Kirkham Junior Blues Under-7s

Seb Hall pulled one back in the second half but St Annes couldn’t force an equaliser. The win moved BJFF up to third, level on points with Thornton and with a game in hand.