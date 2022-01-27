Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: West Coast Jets v FC Rangers

Proud FC manager Steve Royle is delighted with their progress and told The Gazette: “I only started in September but the lads are listening and I’m so proud of them.

“We have some lads who played at under-sevens last season and a few new ones, though they hadn’t done much training because of Covid but they really are buzzing.

Under-8s action at Stanley Park between West Coast Jets and FC Rangers

“I thought it might be a bit early to move them up again but it’s a cracking set of lads who want to play football.”

West Coast coach Justin Singleton said: “We’re in our first season in the league, having been in the Poulton League last year. The players have done really well and are going from strength to strength.

“They are keen and enthusiastic, and we rotate the players to try different positions and help their development.”

Archie Cook continued his fine progress for West Coast and was named their man of the match. Solid defending by Harvey saw him named the FC Rangers star man.

The Under-8 competition has entered its second phase this month