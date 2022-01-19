BJFF Spartans v Lytham Junior Blues: Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week

After an autumn term to get used to seven-a-side football on larger pitches, teams have moved between divisions in the hope of facing opponents of similar standard each Saturday.

The emphasis, however, is still on fun and development rather than results.

Action from our under-8 match of the week at Bispham Gala Field

The Spartans and Blues are both now in the higher division and soon settled into their first league game for over a month, playing attractive football at Bispham Gala Field.

Spartans boss Jake Kenny said: “It’s good to see the team playing again and they did really well in their first game after being promoted. Playing against teams of a similar standard helps everyone to develop and progress better.

“The team have been together since under-sevens, and now it’s seven-a-side we can focus more on formations as players settle into their positions as goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders or strikers.”

Casting an expert eye over both sides was Blues boss John Hills, the Bamber Bridge assistant manager and former Blackpool player.

BJFF Spartans Under-9s

He said: “BJFF Spartans have stepped up and they are a strong team doing really well.

“My team has been together since they were aged five or six and are a tight-knit group. Moving up to seven-a-side this season means more players can get more game-time.

“Hopefully I can take them right through the age groups and pass on as much as I can.”

Goalkeeper Archie Clarke was named the Spartans player of the match and his team boss Kenny said: “It’s about developing the whole child, win or lose, and learning respect. Archie showed great determination and resilience.”

Lytham Junior Blues Under-9s

Hill chose Oliver Harrison Scott as Lytham’s star player for his outstanding efforts in defence.

Besides the Under-9s, the league’s U7s and U8s also played their first matches since the Christmas break.

New teams joining in the fun and development were Polish JFC, Bispham JFF Vipers, Lasers and Predators and Fleetwood Gym Wolves.

FY Academy U18s continued their form of 2021 with a 7-0 win over BJFF Predators thanks to goals from Alfie Wilkinson (2), Dan Valentine, Kieto Lipoveschek, Oliver Walker and Rupert Twitchett.

Poulton FC are now joint-second after a 3-0 win at West Coast Sports Chiefs, while Harrison Hill scored twice in St Annes Yellows’ 7-3 win at South Shore Youth.

James Andrews, Ned Knowles, Alex Swift, George Mason and Adrian Bachioca were also on target for St Annes, and Keaton Adams, Logan Hunson and Connor Brown for South Shore.