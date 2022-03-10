Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions Under-9s v South Shore Wolves

Action from our match of the week at Burn Naze between Thornton Cleveleys Lions and South Shore Wolves .

That was the case for South Shore Youth Wolves, who thoroughly enjoyed their trip to play the Thornton Cleveleys Lions in a Blackpool and District Youth League Under-9s match.

It was our Gazette match of the week and Wolves manager Vaughan Hamilton said: “It was our first time there and it was an inspirational place to play.

Thornton Cleveleys Lions (from left): Back row, Kai, Nicholas, Joe , Freddie, Myles, Harrison, Victor, Ian (coach); Front row: Chloe (coach), Nathan, Mason, Sebastian, Jackson, Henry , Jordan (coach)

“We're a newly put-together team learning as we go but we really enjoy it.

“We split the under-nines into two teams last summer, when a lot of new players came in.

"It's about taking what we do in training into the matches but they love it.”

The Lions have settled into their new home and manager Jordan O'Neill says the facilities will be even better once the clubhouse is up and running.

South Shore Wolves (from left): Back row, Julie, Vaughan, Hannah; Middle: Archie, Blue, Teddy, Bailey, Finley; Front, Aria, Jude, Kenzie, Max

She said: “There's a real family feel to the place and it's about helping the children to enjoy their football.

“We've moved up a level in this phase of the season and it's a little harder but we're just trying to help all the players to gel.”

The Lions team, which Jordan manages with her twin sister Chloe, are one of three under-nines teams at the thriving Thornton club.

Nicholas was the Thornton coaches' player of the match, while Victor was the parents' choice.

The Wolves named Ronnie as their star player for helping his teammates and giving everything all over the pitch.

The weekend brought the start of the cup competitions for the under-9, while the younger teams continued theirs in the B&DYFL U7 and U8 age groups.

There was plenty of great play and a lot of fantastic goals scored.

Poulton Town climbed to third in the Under-18 league by winning a close encounter with St Annes Yellows.

Joe Barton's opener and a Regan Malone penalty gave Poulton a 2-0 lead at half-time, though a Max Robinson double pulled St Annes level.

Both side had chances but it was Owen Barclay who scored Poulton's winner with eight minutes left, though St Annes hit the bar in the closing moments.