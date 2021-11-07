Winsford United 6 Squires Gate 2: Bad day at office for Luke Evans' men

Injuries and suspensions forced Luke Evans into four changes to the side that drew with Northwich Victoria as captain Josh Westwood returned in defence.

That backline was breached inside three minutes, though, as Josh Pollard lost possession and Winsford’s Joe Duckworth made the most of a clever back-heel to fire into the top corner. Winsford were looking dangerous every time they went forward and forced a good low save from Mike Hale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squires Gate must wait to return to winning ways

The hosts doubled their lead on 20 minutes, with another excellent finish from Duckworth after a free-kick was only half-cleared. Duckworth had a golden chance to complete a first-half half-trick but fired wide at the back post with the goal at his mercy.

The home side had more chances before making it 3-0 on 28 minutes, when Hale came off his line but could only clear as far as Dave Short and he lobbed the ball into the empty net.

Gate brought on Luke Holden but he could not prevent Winsford adding a fourth, Ollie McDonough smashing home a corner from close-range.

Gate did pull one back just before half-time as Ryan Riley found Jack Iley, who in turn found the bottom corner.

Winsford had a goal disallowed for offside four minutes into the second half but they did make it five two minutes later, Danny Boden controlling a cross before firing home.

The hosts were comfortable as Gate struggled to threaten until Iley’s free-kick rattled a post on 75 minutes. Winsford immediately countered to score their sixth, Short ending a good passing move with his second goal.

Gate did manage a consolation deep into added time, when James Boyd controlled Jacob Ridings’ excellent cross and finished smartly.

Six points and five places in the premier division now separate the teams as Gate remain 18th.

Gate: Hale, Ridings, Higham, Pollard, Welsh, Westwood (C), RIley, Rogers, Iley, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Holden, Garrett, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Burgess, Bishop.