Squires Gate 1 Northwich Victoria 1: Feeney signs off with Gate's equaliser

Luke Evans made four changes from Tuesday’s defeat to Charnock Richard with Mike Hale, Nathan Bartram, Max Rogers and Jack Iley coming into the starting XI.

Gate nearly went ahead inside three minutes with Dean Ing almost bundling Josh Pollard’s free-kick over the line but it was well kept out.

Vics then had a similar chance at the other end, Carl Grimshaw heading straight at Hale from a dangerous free-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squires Gate and Northwich Victoria drew on Saturday Picture: Ian Moore

Grimshaw beat Hale next time, heading home an accurate cross from the left to put Vics ahead on eight minutes.

Gate responded well and saw a looping header from Bartram well tipped over before Iley had one free-kick deflected wide and another narrowly missing the top corner.

Jacob Ridings won Gate yet another free-kick on the edge of the box on 24 minutes, and though Ing cleverly found Iley in space, his powerful effort was well blocked.

Gate’s Chris Webster then had a header seemingly destined for the top corner clawed away before Rogers saw a goal ruled out for a foul on a Vics defender in the build-up.

Pollard did well to drive into the area but his effort across goal was well saved before Gate finally equalised on 44 minutes.

A cross from Ridings caused a scramble inside the area before the ball fell to Kieran Feeney, playing his last game for the club before joining the Marines, and he finished clinically.

Gate started the second half in similar fashion, having plenty of the ball although Vics proved harder to break down.

The first real chance of the half came on 57 minutes after Ridings won Gate another free-kick on the right-hand side.

Pollard whipped in an excellent delivery to the back post for Bartram, who struck the crossbar with his volley.

Vics had a couple of half-chances but were kept at bay by the offside flag and then a comfortable save from Hale.

Midway through the half, another great chance came Gate’s way as Pollard’s cross fell to Ridings.

His effort was blocked and the ball fell to Iley, who fired narrowly wide from close range.

Feeney then did well to muscle his way in behind the Vics’ defence, but his well struck volley was saved again by the goalkeeper.

Ing volleyed just wide from the edge of the box, Cameron Gourley headed narrowly off target from another Pollard cross and Rogers saw a header beaten away for a corner.

However, Gate went down to 10 men on 87 minutes when Bartram was sent off for a high challenge.

Vics predictably threatened in the remaining minutes with a corner headed wide and a dangerous ball across goal only needing a touch before honours ended even.

Evans’ men return to action next Saturday with a trip to Winsford United.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Welsh, Pollard, Gourley, Bartram, Feeney, Webster, Iley, Ing, Rogers. Subs: Burgess, Garrett, Riley, Bishop, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid.