Win Fleetwood Town v Shrewsbury tickets for Boxing Day

In the first of these, you have the chance to win tickets for the League One festive fixture between Fleetwood and Shrewsbury Town at Highbury on Boxing Day (3pm).

We have two pairs of tickets for the game to give away, and to have a chance of winning a pair simply answer this question:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're running monthly Fleetwood Town ticket competitions for League One fixtures at Highbury

What was the score in last season’s League One meeting between Fleetwood and Shrewsbury at Highbury (in October 2020)?

Email your answer to:

[email protected] and include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.

Entries must reach us by noon next Tuesday, December 14.

As our prize tickets are in a home section of the ground, this competition is for Fleetwood Town supporters only. Our normal competition rules apply.