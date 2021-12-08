Stephen Crainey: More to come from Fleetwood goal hero Harrison Biggins

The midfielder scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley, then netted twice in three minutes to seal the vital 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Highbury on Tuesday.

Those strikes secured Fleetwood' s first win in 12 games and Crainey's first as interim head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's three goals in two games for Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Biggins

He said: “Harrison is a box-to-box player, who has great energy and gets forward really well.

“He hadn’t scored until last Saturday, so he has made a real impact on the team.

“His confidence is up now. Hopefully he can go on a run and get a few more goals to help the team get more points.”

Crainey remains high in the betting to succeed Simon Grayson on a permanent basis.

But he continued to bat away questions about his future as fourth-bottom Town climbed within a point of League One safety.

“There is no update,” he said. “I am sure if there is anything from above, the chairman would disclose that.

“For the last two or three years my role has been Under-23s coach.

“I have said for a long time there are quality kids at this football club.

“What you want as a coach is as many selection headaches as you can and the players fighting it out on the training ground.

“Whoever trains well and plays well has a good chance of playing in the team on a Saturday or Tuesday.”

Beaten by Ian Evatt's Bolton a week earlier in the Papa John’s Trophy, Town turned the tables in impressive fashion.

Crainey added: "We were solid in possession and looked a real threat going forward, which is positive for us moving forward.

"We showed a real ruthless streak and hopefully that can continue.

“I am really pleased for the team and the collective effort they showed to get the three points.

“I could feel it in the group because they have been outstanding but had not got the rewards they deserved in the previous games. We certainly got that and long may that continue.

“We scored the early goal and Bolton had to chase the game slightly,” he said of Ged Garner’s sixth-minute opener.

"So I thought the second half was going to suit us more. I felt that might leave gaps in their backline, which is where the sending-off came from and the goals we got,” he added, referring to the dismissal of Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos moments before Biggins' strikes.

Next up for the Cod Army is Saturday's visit to fellow strugglers Gillingham.