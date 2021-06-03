Wes Burns departs Fleetwood Town for Ipswich Town

Wes Burns in action against his new club Ipswich Town this season.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Portman Road ending five years at Highbury.

Burns' contract was due to expire this summer but Fleetwood activated an option that extended it by 12 months.

There were offers on the table for the winger to extend his stay beyond next season but it seemed that the Welshman was keen on a move elsewhere, potentially to the Championship although he will now be remaining in League One with Paul Cook's men.

Burns initially joined the Cod Army on loan from Bristol City in 2016, before joining permanently in January 2017.

He has made 190 appearances for Town scoring 28 goals for the club, which ranks him 6th in the club's all-time EFL appearances and fifth in the goalscoring charts.

Burns played 29 times for Fleetwood this season, on the wing, at full back and at wing back and scored six times, five of those coming since the turn of the year.

Speaking to Ipswich's club website, Burns said: “I’m obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club.

“I spoke to the manager and Mark Ashton [CEO] and I know the ambitions they have for the Club.

“I have worked with Mark before at Bristol City and Oxford and I know what he wants to achieve in football. He told me about the takeover and getting Ipswich going in the right direction. It’s an exciting time for the Club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.