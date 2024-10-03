Thornton Cleveleys FC 2 Colne 4: Lights switched on but team don't shine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The big turn-on of the Gamble Road floodlights could not inspire Thornton Cleveleys as NWC Premier Division outfit Colne booked their place in the next round of the Macron Cup with a 4-2 victory.

​Paul Gregory couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game with Jacob Aspinall meeting a cross inside the box to fire home after just one minute. The hosts then bossed the game for the next 20 minutes despite Colne levelling on four minutes.

During that period Ben Duffield smashed Jon Fraser’s cross against the bar before Jordan Beavers forced a good save from the visiting keeper.

Captain Archie Lang scores for Thornton Cleveleys against Colne Photo: DERICK THOMAS

Colne then took the lead in the 24th minute but they were back on level terms midway through the second half thanks to a good solo goal from skipper Archie Lang.

However, Colne took control by scoring twice to book their place in round two.

Manager Paul Gregory was left disappointed with his side’s overall performance.

“We started as the best team on the park after 15 or 20 minutes. Going one goal up after a minute you think we’ll settle down but concede more or less straight away.

"It was a bit naïve, and we should have cleared the lines better.

"The second goal was scrappy, and I feel we could have dealt with it a bit better.

“We regrouped at half time with a team talk and we were back in the game at 2-2 with Archie Lang’s superb driving run.

" We fell apart again after that point and conceded another two poor goals. It was disappointing in the manner we went about the game tonight.

“We are naïve at times as a management team and as a squad. We’re trying to find a balance that works for everyone. It’s disappointing to be knocked out of another competition as we were looking forward to a cup run.

“Fair play to Colne. The better team won on the night, and we wish them luck in the next round.

“The games are coming thick and fast, and the lads have a chance to react on Saturday when it’s back to league action.”