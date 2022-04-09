The form book is out of the window for Fleetwood Town head coach ahead of League One meeting with Accrington Stanley
Stephen Crainey is paying no attention to the form book ahead of Fleetwood Town’s meeting with Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
The Cod Army welcome Stanley to Highbury, having taken five points from their last three games.
Fleetwood are winless in six games at home, a run stretching back to mid-January when they toppled then League One leaders Rotherham United. Stanley have not won in nine away games since beating Lincoln City in November.
A win may well increase the one-point gap between Fleetwood and the relegation zone and head coach Crainey said: “Every game is tough and Saturday is going to be no different, regardless of what form they have had away from home.
"We know what they're all about – they're a real physical side and they test anyone's physicality.
"We know Saturday is going to be the same against us. We need to stand up and be counted in the game, we’re under no illusions about that.
"Hopefully our footballing quality can come through. I watched their game against Wigan Athletic in the week and I thought they were unlucky.
"Wigan scored from a set-play and Accrington were right in the game, despite the 3-0 scoreline. They passed the ball well.
"They've got both sides to their game – they can get about you physically but they also have good players on the ball who can hurt you. We need to be right on it for the game and it's one we’ll be prepared for.”