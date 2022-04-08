Fleetwood Town head coach calls on players to put on a show for fans ahead of crunch League One clash

The Cod Army drew 1-1 with Lincoln City at Highbury on Tuesday night, making it four points from two games to bolster their survival hopes in League One, though the gap between 19th-placed Town and the bottom four is down to a single point after the midweek games.

Head coach Crainey remains confident his side can do the business in their six remaining matches and wants to put on a show for the Fleetwood fans against Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey is confident of keeping Town up

He said: “I'm really confident we're going to stay up but we need to earn the right to do that. And the way the lads have applied themselves makes me think even more that we're going to do it. We need to win games and I'm sure we can.

“It's good to play in front of the home fans because they get right behind us. The fans were brilliant again on Tuesday but I keep saying the players need to galvanise the fans. It's not just about them getting the players going – it works the other way in my eyes.

"We want to get the fans excited and off their seat with some good football in possession and some real energy and application off the ball.