Dan Batty: Scoring second goal is key to Fleetwood survival hopes

Town couldn't build on the midfielder's strike at Highbury on Tuesday, enabling the Imps to snatch an equaliser through Lewis Florini and deny Stephen Crainey's side two points which would have made a big difference in their scrap against relegation to League Two.

It was the 24-year-old's second goal of the season and Batty said: “We are disappointed. In the first half we had a lot of chances, second half same again.

Dan Batty scored Fleetwood's goal against Lincoln but wishes they could have added a second

“You become more in control with the second goal and if that had come I think we could have gone on to get even more than the two. I think we should have taken the three points

“The manager wants us to get more shots on goal, so when I got into that position I thought it was on and it's gone in.”

An ankle injury had kept Batty out of the starting 11 for the best part of two months, though he had come off the bench in Saturday’s win at Crewe Alexandra, and he is pleased to be contributing again.

He added: “I haven't been training that long but I was needed tonight and I've got a goal for the team.

“It's hard watching, I don't like it because I want to be out there helping the lads out.

“I've seen us get in front in other games and feel we should have a lot more points. We've been a bit unfortunate in some of the games but we should have won a few.”

Batty is also pleased to lend more experience to a side which has had to rely on young players for long periods.

But whoever takes the field for Town, he believes they have the quality to win their relegation battle.

“When you are having to put three or four kids in at the same time who are learning their trade it's quite difficult, but they have to do it and will learn from it,” Batty said.

“We have some great young lads coming through the ranks and they are fighting for positions as well and putting pressure on the first-team lads.

“We have more than enough experience in the team and quality. If we can get a couple of goals early and kill teams off, we have a great chance of climbing the table.

“We are working hard in training and everyone is putting in the graft, and we've definitely got the players to do it.

"And we’re at home for the majority of the remaining games, so we’ll need the fans behind the goal.”

A run of three successive home fixtures continues on Saturday with a tasty all-Lancashire clash against Accrington Stanley.