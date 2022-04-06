Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey hails return of scorer Dan Batty after draw with Lincoln

The dynamic midfielder made his first start in close to two months on Tuesday night. And fired the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark at Highbury.

But Lewis Florini's second-half strike forced the Cod Army to settle for a point.

Fleetwood scorer Dan Batty in the thick of the action against Lincoln Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Crainey’s charges have bounced back from their five-game losing streak to pick up five precious points from their last three games, though they had chances to go two up against the Imps.

Head coach Crainey said: “It was a good strike from outside of the box from Dan. He’s looked sharp in training.

“Obviously he’s not had many matches at all. He lasted an hour and it’ll do him the world of good.

“It’s nice to have him back and that hour he had will help him heading into the end of the season.”

It was Batty’s first start since picking up an ankle injury in Fleetwood’s defeat at Cheltenham Town in February.

Town have started picking up results at just the right time with six League One games left, the next two also at home.

They remain 19th but are now only a point above the dreaded drop zone – following back-to-back wins for Morecambe – but Town have a vital game in hand over the rest of the bottom seven.

Scot Crainey added: “A second goal would have been crucial and we would probably have gone on to win the game then.

“I think Ged (Garner) actually thinks he’s offside but you have to play until the whistle.

“That happens and we never got that second goal. Lincoln got into the game and we end up splitting the points.

“We’re slightly disappointed but we’ll dust ourselves down and look forward to Accy (Accrington Stanley) on Saturday.”