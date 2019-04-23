Terry McPhillips on the future of Blackpool's assistant manager Tony Grant

Terry McPhillips has appeared to confirm his number two Tony Grant will leave Blackpool at the end of the season.

Grant, who only joined the club last month following the surprise departure of Gary Brabin, has been linked with a move to Australia.

According to reports, he is due to link up with Robbie Fowler who has taken over the manager's job at Brisbane Roar.

Grant was only brought in as a short-term replacement until the end of the season and McPhillips was aware he had another job lined up in the summer.

“When I asked Tony to come I had worked with him before so I knew exactly what he was going to bring," McPhillips said.

“He’s been a great work colleague before and there’s a chance of him going somewhere else, which we knew before he came so he signed a short-term contract with us.

“If it happens then we wish him good luck and we thank him for all his hard work and the contribution he has made to Blackpool.”