Fantastic fans deserved derby win says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips dedicated Blackpool’s long-overdue home win to the fans.

The Seasiders finally recorded a victory in front of their home crowd in an Easter Monday thriller against Fleetwood Town.

Nathan Delfouneso bundled home from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1 against 10-man Town.

Pool had opened the scoring in the first half through Jay Spearing’s penalty, a lead that lasted just six minutes before Ched Evans headed the equaliser.

Delfouneso and Pool had the last laugh, winning for the first time since the return of the boycotting fans and recording just their second victory in 11 outings at Bloomfield Road.

McPhillips said: “It was great timing and a massive win for us – the first since the fans came back.

“They get the bragging rights now and we’re all buzzing. We’re really pleased for the supporters because they deserve it. They’ve been absolutely fantastic for us.

“The game was exhilarating. I thought the crowd were awesome and relentless with their singing and passion. The lads gave back and I thought we were the better team.

“The fans have been so patient, so to get that first win since they’ve come back against your local rivals in front of such a big crowd – it’s hairs on the back of your neck stuff.

“They were singing all the way through and we’ve got them the win. Everyone goes home happy.”

Pool’s winner sparked jubilant scenes, with some of that excitement spilling over. A small group of fans ran on to the pitch from the North Stand and headed over to goad the Fleetwood supporters.

Pool fans also entered the field of play following the late equaliser in last month’s homecoming game against Southend United.

McPhillips added: “It’s an emotional game. Some ran on the pitch and they shouldn’t do that.

“The stakes are high. It’s the derby and I’m just delighted we got the three points. I don’t know what the punishment will be.

“Obviously we’d rather they didn’t come on the pitch because we’re going to get into trouble but it’s an emotional end to the game. It’s the biggest game of the season by a mile.

“I think there probably will be some punishment for that but we’ll see.”

With season tickets on sale this week, McPhillips hopes those who turned out against Fleetwood will be keen to return next season.

“As many as we can get in the better,” the Pool boss added. “We had three draws and a loss before this vital win in the derby. It’s exciting times here at Bloomfield.”