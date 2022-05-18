Sunny finale for Blackpool and District Youth Football League

Poulton FC Reds Under-9s thoroughly enjoyed their final fixture against St Annes Purples, though we're sorry our photographer was unable to attend the Cottam Hall playing fields fixture.

Poulton manager Charles Mitchell is looking forward to taking his team into a new B&DYFL Under-10s competition next season.

The Poulton FC Reds Under-9s

He told The Gazette: “It was a brilliant game to finish with against St Annes, played in good spirit.

“We've had a really good season and the team has improved so much.

"We were in the second group, then moved up to the top group and were really competitive.”

A great all-round performance, topped off with a goal, saw Lio named Poulton's final man of the match for the season, though the team will be seeing plenty of each other over the summer.

Charles added: “We're booked into loads of tournaments and have our presentations to look forward to as well …. then it will soon be September!”

Everyone had fun in the sun in the final development matches for Under-7s and U8s.

Congratulations to FY Academy on being crowned the league’s Under-18 champions, with Poulton FC the runners-up.

Those U18 teams moving on to men’s football take with them the best wishes of the league.

That's not quite the end of the B&DYFL season: the Hogan Cup and Plate finals take place at Fleetwood Town FC this Saturday, with matches throughout the day from 9am.