Sunderland 3 Fleetwood 1: Town take lead but Cats hit back

But despite claiming a 28th-minute lead courtesy of Ellis Harrison’s goal instincts, the Cod Army fell victim to a second-half fightback as their winless run stretched to 10 games.

Elliot Embleton’s scrappy 55th-minute equaliser was followed by Luke O’Nien’s 82nd minute strike and then a stoppage-time stunner from Jack Clarke to lift Sunderland back into the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Ellis Harrison puts Fleetwood ahead at Sunderland

Fleetwood were the better team for long periods but this was their third straight defeat and the gap between themselves and the bottom four is down to a single point.

And with two minutes remaining the misery was compounded by the sending off of defender Zak Jules following a second caution.

Crainey made three changes, granting a full league debut to Dylan Boyle and a first league start of the season to Barry Baggley, while striker Ged Garner was involved for the first time this year as a substitute.

Frustrations soon started to grow in the stands on Wearside and even more so after the surprise opener. When Bailey Wright made a complete mess of a back pass to Anthony Patterson, Harrison couldn’t believe his luck. The striker controlled and finished his seventh of the season superbly into Patterson’s bottom right corner.

Sunderland gradually found more confidence with half-time approaching and Harrison had to hobble off to be replaced by Garner with five minutes remaining of the half.

Cairns was not asked to make a save in that opening period until he blocked Jack Clarke’s effort with a leg in the final minute, prompting Alex Neil to throw on veteran ex-England goal-poacher Jermain Defoe for the second half.

It was always going to be a tough second half for Town, and when last season’s Blackpool loan hero Embleton levelled 10 minutes into the second half that is how it proved. The midfielder forced the ball over the line from close range after Cairns could only parry Clarke’s drive from an angle.

Even though Danny Andrew forced Patterson into a flying save from a 25-yard free-kick and Garner was thwarted by the keeper too, Sunderland pushed on.

And with eight minutes remaining O’Nien pounced. Once Defoe’s effort had been blocked, O’Nien raced on to the loose ball and fired low beyond Cairns.

Then Clarke struck the third from distance to break Fleetwood hearts.

It could have been even worse for Fleetwood had Morecambe held on for victory at Bolton Wanderers, though yet again none of the teams below Town in the table could manage a win.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Johnson, Nsiala, Jules, Andrew, Boyle, Morris (Thiam, 72), Baggley (Hayes, 52), Lane, Johnston, Harrison (Garner, 41); Subs not used: Unused subs: O'Hara, Donaghy, Bird, Butterworth.

Sunderland: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli (Defoe, 45), Cirkin, Embleton, Evans (Gooch, 45), Matete, Roberts (O'Nien, 71), Stewart, Clarke; Subs not used: Hoffmann, Hume, Doyle, Neil.

Referee: Sam Barrott

Attendance: 28,017