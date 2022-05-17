Sunday Football Alliance cup finals full of drama

The three divisional cup finals, sponsored by Berry's Beds, took place at Wyre Villa FC.

In the Premier Division final, JD Blackpool South denied Fleetwood a league and cup double by winning a thrilling decider on penalties.

They took an early lead, and although the champions quickly bounced back to equalise, JD went back in front 2-1 thanks to a goal just before half-time.

Fleetwood came out the blocks quickly for the second half and turned the match around to lead 3-2. But JD took advantage of a red card for Fleetwood with two goals of their own to lead 4-3.

The drama continued as Fleetwood scored from a 90th-minute free-kick to make it 4-4 and force penalties, which JD Blackpool South won 5-4.

Armfield completed a league and cup double by winning the division one final against third-placed Sencat. An Armfield penalty separated the sides at half-time and they doubled their lead after the break.

Armfield weren't home and dry as a red card reduced them to 10 men and Sencat quickly pulled a goal back.

However, they were to rue missed chances as an end-to-end second half ended with Armfield winning 2-1.

The opening match of the day was the division two final between Clifton Rangers and AFC Lytham.

Both sides had chances in a tense but goalless first half before Clifton cut loose for a 4-1 win.

Having broken the deadlock on the hour, Clifton found an extra gear to add three more goals and take home the trophy.

The B&FSFA Sunday Trophy final had been staged at Fleetwood Town on Friday between champions Fleetwood and Highfield Social. The game lived up to expectations as both teams went at it from the first whistle, two deflected goals making it 1-1 at half-time.

Fleetwood went 3-1 up after the break and that's how it remained until the final 15 minutes.