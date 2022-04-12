Amateur football: Top two reach final of Alliance Sunday Trophy, Thornton maintain lead in WLL

Also in the premier division, there were 3-1 home defeats for both Lytham and Blackpool Wren Rovers against tonight’s Richardson Cup finalists Coppull United and Tempest United respectably.

Wrens are also back in action this evening at Poulton (6.30), who can climb out of the bottom two with a victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Trophy semi-final action between Highfield Social and Sencat

Third-placed Wyre Villa were 3-0 winners at Stoneclough in division one.

The Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance's top two sides Fleetwood and Highfield Social will compete for silverware again in the Sunday Trophy final.

Both beat lower-level opposition in the semis, Highfield given a close game by division one club Sencat before winning 2-0.

The other semi saw Fleetwood run riot 14-0, avenging their derby defeat by AFC Broadwater in the Lancashire Cup.

AFC Mina lost 4-1 to Foxhall in the only premier division match of the day but did well with only eight players.

Unbeaten division one leaders Armfield stormed on with a 14-0 win over Blackpool Town, while Re Italiana beat West Coast Sports 7-4 to move three points clear of them in second place.

FC Albion beat A&P Autos by the same scores, while Newton Arms edged a 3-2 victory over Unity Rangers.

Spen Dyke moved eight points clear at the top of 2A with a 3-0 home win over Belle Vue following a goalless first half.

Clifton Rangers, who beat Spen Dyke in midweek, have replaced Belle Vue in second spot after a 7-0 victory over bottom club Highfield. 21st Century Windows defeated Fleetwood Gym 2-1.

Golden Eagle stayed top of 2B with a 3-1 victory over Freckleton.