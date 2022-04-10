AFC Blackpool beaten on penalties at Golcar in play-offs

Bidding to return to the top flight of the North West Counties League after six seasons in First Division North, Martin Baird’s hit back from 2-0 down to force a shootout but fell just short in what has been an incredible season for the Mechanics.

The Huddersfield side had home advantage for the semi, having finished a place above AFC in third, but Baird's men had won there only two weeks earlier to complete a league double over Golcar.

Joe Robinson equalised for AFC Blackpool in the play-off semi-final at Golcar

And AFC had the first chance when Jacob Gregory fed Josh Winder, who forced a good save.

At the other end, Dan Hall made one of the saves of he season to flick away a low shot by Ashley Flynn after the striker cut inside.

Ryan White's cross found AFC's Curtis Thompson on 11 minutes but the midfielder's effort was also saved.

The home side took the lead three minutes later, when Buddy Cox squeezed a powerful shot past Hall and into the far corner from a tight angle.

The goal lifted a loud home crowd but Blackpool responded strongly as White had two shots saved.

However, Golcar doubled their lead in the 42nd minute, when Cox's flick struck the onrushing Hall and the ball fell to the feet of Ashley Flynn, who slotted into an empty net.

Two down at half-time, Blackpool brought on Joe Robinson for the injured Thompson and he instantly made an impact.

Gregory shot over from range but AFC's intense start to the second half was encouraging and on 58 minutes they were back in the game.

When White flicked the ball between two defenders in the box and was fouled, Ben Duffield sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty into the bottom right corner.

Pressure continued from the team in tangerine and Gregory was denied a penalty when his ankle was stood on as he tried to shoot. This injury ultimately saw Gregory forced off and replaced by John-Jo Morris.

AFC equalised on 80 minutes, when a corner into a packed box fell to the feet of substitute Robinson, whose low effort crept in off a post.

Despite White also being forced off injured in the final moments, AFC continued to press for a winner but the game went to extra-time at 2-2.

Baird's side dominated the first period but were forced into another change when Sam Staunton-Turner was caught at the top of the ankle by a terrible challenge from Leon Henry.

Henry, who was already on a yellow card, was sent off but extra-time brought few chances as players pulled up with cramp.

The game went down to penalties and Golcar won 4-2, converting all their spot-kicks while their keeper Harry Stead saved from Morris and Wilder.