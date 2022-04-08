AFC Blackpool boss bids to end 'unbelievable season' with promotion in play-offs

Having finished fourth in First Division North, AFC visit Golcar United in the play-off semi-finals tomorrow, with the winners to face Holker Old Boys or Nelson in the decider a week later.

And if the Jepson Way club were to regain its place in the fifth tier of non-league football, Baird believes they are well placed to ensure they don't drop down again.

AFC Blackpool head to Golcar, where they won only two weeks ago, for their play-off semi-final Picture: ADAM GEE

The AFC stalwart told The Gazette: “It would mean everything to the club and to myself to get back into the premier division. We let our guard down when we got relegation and it shouldn't have happened in my opinion.

“But whatever happens it's been an unbelievable season. We're the only team to have beaten (champions) Bury and our attendances are up 45 per cent.

“We'll beat anyone on our day and we're slowly putting this club back on the map. The Under-18s are at the top of their league and I don't think the club has ever been in such a strong position.

“Last time we went up in 2011, we won the league at Holker in a game I played in and it would be ironic if we went there again in the final.”

But Baird would be quite happy for Holker to lose their semi, as he explains: “If Nelson won through to the final with ourselves, then we'd be at home as the higher-placed team.”

First of all Blackpool must win their semi-final against an out-of-sorts Golcar side who have won only of their last 10 but did well enough before the turn of the year to secure third place.

AFC visited their Huddersfield base and completed a double over them (2-1) just two weeks ago, having beaten the Yorkshire side convincing 4-1 on the Fylde coast in November.

Golcar boss Ash Connor said: “We know we haven’t been in good form but we have got to this stage, which is a real achievement. We know we’ll have to be at our very best to beat Blackpool.”

But maybe success is written in the stars this season for Blackpool and for Baird, who resigned in October due to work commitments but quickly changed his mind after some wise words from his wife.