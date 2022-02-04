Stephen Crainey relieved Fleetwood can put 'manic' month behind them

Though players did leave, Toto Nsiala, Zak Jules, Ellis Harrison, Josh Harrop, Kieran O’Hara and Dan Butterworth all arrived during the month.

Crainey said: “Every day in January we had calls with the owner, the chief executive, recruitment calls, trying to get players in and trying to get players out.

Stephen Crainey is pleased to focus on matches now the transfer window has passed

“It was a bit manic to say the least. We were down at the club all day with a few things going on.

“I’m just glad it’s out of the way now, to be honest. We can just concentrate on the games ahead.

“We have a settled squad, we know what we have got in the building and we want to start winning games off the back of the window.”

Town have stressed the importance of producing young talent, giving them the opportunity to show what they can do, and allowing them to move on to benefit both the club and the player.

In January, three of the brightest stars to come out of Poolfoot Farm in recent years left for pastures new.

Billy Crellin and Jay Matete joined Everton and Sunderland respectively, following on from James Hill’s move to AFC Bournemouth.

Crellin will link up again with former Fleetwood goalkeeping coach David Lucas, who now works with the Toffees.

Crainey said: “Billy has got a chance to go to a Premier League club and it’s a great move for him.

“We’ve always maintained as a club that if a bigger club from the Premier League come in to try and get players, then as long as the fee is right for the club we will not stand in their way.

“It’s a great opportunity for Billy to go and express himself at a top football club in Everton.

“It’s been a short period as first-team manager working with Jay but I’ve worked with him for three or four years with the Under-23s.

“I knew it would have come at some point for him. Don’t get me wrong, I would have loved to have kept him because I love the kid but we don’t want to stand in his way.

“He has got a great opportunity to go to Sunderland and he will be looking to get into the Championship with where they are in the table.

“Good luck to him and I wish him all the best. I think he can kick on again – he is a top player.”