Paddy Lane: Spirit will help Fleetwood to stay up

The Cod Army remain 19th in League One and two points above the relegation zone after results went their way on Tuesday night, when all the teams below them were in action .

Despite improvements under head coach Stephen Crainey, Town remain in danger but the players know what they must do to get out of trouble.

Fleetwood's heads never drop says Paddy Lane

And Lane, a scorer in Fleetwood’s last two games, feels the close-knit environment at Highbury can help them win points, starting on Saturday away to a Shrewsbury Town side two points above them.

Lane said: “We have a great spirit, I’ve said that all season long. We have a great team ethic in there too. When we go behind, we never let our heads go down.

“We want to keep working and get a point or three. We never want to leave a game empty-handed.

“It’s going to be a battle, we know that, but we’re always positive, even if we don’t get the result we want.

“The lads and the staff are great and the club in general is in a great place.

“We just need to keep working hard and I want to keep getting the points on the board for the team.”

Town’s pitch has come in for criticism in recent weeks but Lane says that’ sno excuse. He added: “We’re a team that like to get the ball down and play. We can do that – you saw that against Plymouth last week.

“It’s just one of those things we have to deal with. We can’t help where the stadium is. Everyone likes the stadium but it gets windy and we’ve got to deal with that every week.”