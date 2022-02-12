Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town's tough test at Cheltenham Town

The two teams meet at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium (3pm) with both needing points to pull clear of the bottom four.

The Cod Army sit 19th in the table, three points clear of a Morecambe side who occupy the final relegation place.

Cheltenham, last season’s League Two champions, are three places and four points ahead of Crainey’s players.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey Picture: PRiME Media Images Limited

Crainey said: “They’re a good side. They’re off the back of a good result beating Sunderland, coming from a goal down as well.

“It shows they’ve got a good mentality, a good spirit.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re a good outfit and are well organised.

“They have got players in the team that can hurt you.

“I’ll pick a team to hopefully counteract that and, hopefully, we can get the points on the day.

“I’ve always maintained that I genuinely don’t think there is much in the division.

“On their day anyone can beat each other, that’s what the results have shown.

“We need to try and keep doing what we’re doing, apply ourselves in the right manner and these draws can turn into wins.

“Cheltenham is going to be a real difficult game. We’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be but we’re ready for it.”

There are no new injury concerns for Crainey going into this afternoon’s game.

At the same time, those players who have been on the sidelines won’t return imminently.

Players including Harrison Holgate, Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson, Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Joe Garner have all been absent.

The latter is the nearest to fitness but is still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Crainey added: “We’re not expecting anybody back at the weekend but there are no fresh injury concerns.

“We’ll get a good rest and prepare for the game and then go into Cheltenham, hoping to give a good account of ourselves to get the three points.

“The closest one is probably Joe Garner, I’m hoping he can be available soon.

“He’s started to integrate with the group on the training pitch. Hopefully we can see Joe in a couple of weeks’ time.

“He’s been looking really good, working with the physios and fitness coaches on the grass. It will be nice to see him back.

“The rest are progressing well but they’re not grass based yet.

“Their rehabs have been going really well, so long may that continue.”