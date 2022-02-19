Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town fans are going to be key this season

Town welcome Lincoln City to Highbury this afternoon with both sides looking to pull clear of the League One relegation places.

Crainey’s players sit 19th, two points and as many places ahead of the bottom four.

Lincoln are 17th, three points better off than Fleetwood who are seeking a first victory in seven today.

Stephen Crainey has praised the Fleetwood Town supporters Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town have only lost one in seven league games at home since Crainey replaced Simon Grayson towards the end of November.

That form, as the Cod Army boss explained, has been aided by the backing his players receive on a matchday.

Crainey said: “The home fans have been outstanding for us.

“We have gone behind in games and we have been able to come back.

“We also got the last-minute winner against Rotherham (United), so you can see the fans have got behind us.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we’d have got the winner on that day. They played a massive part and, hopefully, they can do the same on Saturday.

“The fans are going to be key for us at all home games as they have been different class since day one.

“We want them to maintain those vocal cords on Saturday and I’m sure they will, so we are really looking forward to it.

“We are wanting to put a performance together on the pitch to show them we are working hard in getting the three points.

“They are going to play a massive part for us. Whoever plays the best wins the game but I’m hoping the advantage of the home fans gets us over the line.”

One added obstacle is the Highbury pitch which, like plenty, has suffered at the hands of the weather in recent weeks.

Heavy rain and strong winds – even before the arrivals of Storms Dudley and Eunice – have made it a struggle for some clubs to provide a pristine playing surface.

Crainey added: “Against MK Dons last Tuesday, the pitch wasn’t great but listen, it is what it is.

“A lot of pitches up and down the country are in the same boat.

“We’ll prepare a team to play the occasion, there’s no excuses in terms of the pitch: at the end of the day, it’s 11 against 11.

“Whoever plays the better football and has the better work rate will win the game and, hopefully, that’s us.”