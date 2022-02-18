Fleetwood Town boss wants to see a response to Cheltenham Town defeat

Town welcome Lincoln City to Highbury, looking for a first victory in seven League One matches.

Four draws and two defeats from the last six outings have left Town 19th in the table, two points and as many places above the drop zone.

They go into tomorrow’s match on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town last time out, one which saw Crainey take the philosophical approach.

Stephen Crainey wants to see a response after defeat last weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “It’s like anything in life. You have a job and you get off-days – and last Saturday was definitely an off-day for us.

“It wasn’t through a lack of effort but we were just short in every department and, hopefully, we can correct that this weekend.

“We want to put it right, starting with Saturday. It does happen but, for me, it’s how you bounce back and it’s going to be key on Saturday.”

Last weekend’s loss was only the fourth in 14 league matches since Crainey stepped up to replace Simon Grayson at Highbury.

Poor performances have been few and far between in that time and, from what he’s seen in training this week, Crainey is looking forward to tomorrow’s match.

“The lads have been great every single day and it’s been no different this week,” he said.

“The application has been good so, hopefully, we can back that up on Saturday and the performance will merit the three points.

“Lincoln are a good side, an expansive side, but we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

It appears Town will be without Dan Batty tomorrow as a result of the ankle injury he sustained at Cheltenham.

However, the news regarding Joe Garner’s potential return remains positive.

Crainey confirmed: “I think Dan Batty is going to be missing this weekend, unfortunately.

“We have a squad to deal with it. It’s going to give someone a chance to play but we’ve got players to come in and play that role.

“Joe Garner is still on the grass. Hopefully he’s going to be sooner rather than later and that’s going to be a positive once he’s available.

“That’s what I want as a manager, I want as many options as I can, but we will focus on Saturday with the group we’ve got.

“I’m sure that’s good enough to get the three points.”