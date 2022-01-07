Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town are seeking new additions this month

Injuries mean Town are down on numbers – as they have been all season – as they seek to move away from the League One relegation places.

Town chairman Andy Pilley has already said the plan is to recruit and enable the club to have a better second half of the season.

While Crainey is not one for giving much away until everything is set in stone, he admits the window can prove to be a test of patience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “We’re looking into the transfer market, obviously the January window is now open.

“Like every other club, we’re looking into improving the club.

“We have daily calls. Hopefully we can get some new blood into the building.

“We’re looking at a few options all over the pitch and hopefully, by the end of the window, we’ll have some fresh blood in the building.

“It’s a waiting game. We’re definitely looking to strengthen and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later.

“Until someone has signed on the dotted line, I cannot give any more than that.

“We’re under the embargo but, hopefully, we’re going to try and manoeuvre something or work something so we can try and get players in.

“I speak to the chairman every day, twice a day sometimes. We’re trying to do a few things but there’s nothing to report as yet.

“This weekend might be a bit keen but you just never know.”

As for matters on the pitch, Town face another game against a struggling team tomorrow.

They travel to Doncaster Rovers (3pm) to face the side currently bottom of League One, albeit still only six points behind Fleetwood.

Having lost to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town last time out, Crainey knows there aren’t any easy games with Doncaster looking to bounce back from their 4-3 defeat at Morecambe.

He said: “Any game in League One is tough, we know it’s going to be tough.

“They’re (Doncaster) fighting for their lives but we’re going in ready for the match with belief that we can win.

“That’s what we need to do. I treat every game as if it is a cup final, that is the way my team is going to treat games of football.

“If they give me that mentality, we’re going to win games of football.

“The group has been really good.”