Fleetwood Town sell James Hill to Bournemouth for club record fee

Hill, who will turn 20 next Monday, undertook medicals at the Championship club on Wednesday.

He came through the ranks at Poolfoot Farm to become a first-team regular and was called up by England Under-21s this season, though injury would rule him out.

James Hill has joined the Cherries for an undisclosed fee

Hill, who has not played since the start of November, would have been out of contract at Highbury this summer.

Scouts from the top end of the Premier League have been to Fleetwood to run the rule over the young centre- back, who has topped 50 senior appearances since making his debut aged 16, but the Cherries have secured his signature.

It is another high-profile move for a homegrown Fleetwood talent following Josh Feeney’s switch to Aston Villa in the summer.

Feeney, another defender, was on the Villa bench in the Premier League last week.

Town’s record deal for Hill includes add-ons and a sell-on agreement.

The move does leave injury-hit Fleetwood even lower on numbers and owner Andy Pilley was quick to reassure fans that action will be taken to reinforce the squad in their battle to stave off relegation.

New faces could even arrive before Saturday’s crunch clash at bottom club Doncaster Rovers.

Chairman Pilley told The Gazette: “There will definitely be new faces coming in. There is going to be quality coming in.

“We are going to have a strong end to this season – that is my expectation anyway.

“We’re working really hard and hopefully by the weekend we could have some new faces. That is very much the plan.”