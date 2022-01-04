Ryan Edmondson returns to Leeds United after Fleetwood Town loan ends early

The 20-year-old made 17 appearances for the Cod Army, scoring twice, both coming in the Papa John's Trophy.

Fleetwood confirmed that he would be returning to his parent club at midday, although the striker seemed to confirm it himself on his Instagram account a few days prior.

A post of him playing for Fleetwood was accompanied wiht the caption: “Been an absolute pleasure to be part of this club. I wish you all the best in 2022. Up the cods.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Edmondson has left Fleetwood Town.

Edmondson has already got a new club however, having joined Port Vale on loan until the end of the season.