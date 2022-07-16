St Nicholas win Blackpool FC Community Trust tournament in honour of Jimmy Armfield

The annual Stanley Park competition for primary schools is back after the pandemic, using the power of football to bring people together and celebrate a Blackpool football legend.

Year 3 and 4 pupils from 12 schools competed in the spirit of Seasiders great Jimmy, learning how to win and lose well, while always giving the best.

St Nicholas C of E Primary School won Blackpool FC Community Trust's Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy

There were outstanding performances as around 100 took part. Stanley and St Nicholas C of E won through to a final, in which all the players showed an excellent attitude. St Nicholas emerged as 2-0 winners.