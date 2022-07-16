St Nicholas win Blackpool FC Community Trust tournament in honour of Jimmy Armfield

The annual Stanley Park competition for primary schools is back after the pandemic, using the power of football to bring people together and celebrate a Blackpool football legend.
Year 3 and 4 pupils from 12 schools competed in the spirit of Seasiders great Jimmy, learning how to win and lose well, while always giving the best.
There were outstanding performances as around 100 took part. Stanley and St Nicholas C of E won through to a final, in which all the players showed an excellent attitude. St Nicholas emerged as 2-0 winners.
BFCCT primary PE manager Simon Smith said: “It was an absolute pleasure to hold this tournament again. All teams played with great spirit and attitude, which I am sure Jimmy would have been extremely proud of.”