Blackpool FC Community Trust: A fitting finale for Fit2Go

BFCCT delivers Fit2Go to year 4 pupils in Blackpool schools every year.

The six-week programme aims to encourage children to lead a healthy lifestyle, take part in regular physical activity and join sports clubs and community programmes to improve their health and wellbeing.

Children enjoy the activities at the BFCCT Fit2Go Festival

Funded by NHS Blackpool as well as BFCCT, Fit2Go involves a range of activities for young people and their families in school and community settings.

Year 4 pupils at all Blackpool primary schools have taken part in classroom-based sessions, physical activity sessions, after-school sessions and family health workshops.

This week's Fit2Go festival at Bloomfield Road was a huge success and involved more than 1,000 children over three days.

All the children and staff had a fantastic experience at Bloomfield Road in the sunshine, taking part in a multitude of activities.

Activities included athletics, dancing, Dodge ball and hoop ball, with all the children and school staff enjoying a fantastic experience.

Bispham Endowed teacher David Small spoke of the impact of Fit2Go, saying: “I think it just brings on their confidence. First of all, they know the importance of eating properly and getting enough exercise, which is really good for resilience and for your mental health.

“They also gain the confidence to take part in activities they perhaps wouldn’t consider at any other time. It really makes them happy.”

BFCCT's health and wellbeing team leader Rosie led the festival and said: “We haven’t been able to deliver our Fit2Go Festival for the last two years because of the pandemic, so it's really good to see all the children back here enjoying themselves.

“They had a tour of Blackpool FC’s first-team dressing room and got the opportunity to partake in lots of physical activity, which was really good for young children in Blackpool.”

BFCCT wishes to thank all the schools who attended and all the volunteers and staff who helped out.