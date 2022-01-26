Squires Gate plan send-off for beloved chairman Tony Jo

The North West Counties League club are planning an emotional send-off at Saturday’s premier division game at home to Prestwich Heys.

A hugely popular figure on the Blackpool comedy scene as a performer, writer and theatrical agent, Jo took control of the Marton non-league club in 2017.

Tony Jo (centre) with Squires Gate stalwarts John Maguire (secretary, left) and Brian Addison (president, after whom their ground is named)

Manager Evans told The Gazette: “It was Tony who brought me to the club in 2019 and he was an absolute legend.

“He put a lot of finance into the club and was a massive help to us, using his connections in the entertainment industry.

“He was a 100 per cent larger than life character and always full of fun.

“He wasn’t given a long time to live when his cancer was diagnosed but he put up a brave fight.

“He was Blackpool through and through and did so much for the entertainment industry in the town.

“We invite as many people as possible to join us at the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday to remember Tony.”

No club has been in the NWCFL’s top tier as long as Gate and Tony is credited with bringing stability to the School Road club.

Media manager Jay Hayden wrote: “Squires Gate FC were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved chairman Tony Jo on Monday.

“Tony has helped stabilise the club on the pitch as well as pushing it forward off it.

“Tony was loved by all at the club, with his vibrant personality and kindheartedness touching everyone who met him.

“He was always so proud of the club he ran and formed a great relationship with manager Luke Evans. He treated the club’s numerous volunteers like royalty too.

“Tony was a great man and I couldn’t have respected him more.

“He will be greatly missed by all.”