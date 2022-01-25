Blackpool stand-up comic and former 'Grumbleweed' Tony Jo dies after cancer fight

Tony Jo, who was once a member of award-winning comedy band The Grumbleweeds, died on Sunday following an 18-month battle with cancer.

He was a celebrated after-dinner comedian, rubbing shoulders with sporting legends including Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, Alan Ball, George Best over the years. He won the After Dinner Speaker of The Year Award in 1997, 1999 and 2001, and wrote for shows including You’ve Been Framed and Stars in Their Eyes.

In recent years, he was the chairman of Squires Gate FC, leading the teams to success in the North West Counties Football League premier division.

Tony Jo (left) in his Grumbleweed days with Robin Colvill and Joe Pasquale (centre).

Club secretary John Maguire said: "Tony was the life and soul of the party, a big character, and a great chairman for the last five years. He was a bign bubbly prescence wherever he was, and did a lot of great work for Squires Gate.

"We worked together for the past five years very closely. It was really difficult watching him over the past few months. In the summer time he really started to struggle and it was very sad.

"I think this was his fifth or sixth time having the disease. He massively fought it. He was always very positive. He was always saying 'I'll get this club to Wembley'. We knew it would beat him eventually, but it was his strong will that kept him going as long as he did."

A spokesman for Squires Gate announced the club's plans for 'a lovely send off' for Tony at this Saturday’s game vs Prestwich Heys.

Tony Jo (centre) at Squires Gate FC, with Mark Ashmore, John Maguire, Brian Addison and Marc Sumner

A Grand Theatre spokesman said: “A Blackpool entertainment legend has sadly passed, and our hearts are with his dear family and friends.