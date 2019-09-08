Squires Gate fall to 4-2 home defeat and AFC Blackpool make cup progress

Squires Gate have managed just one win from their opening six North West Counties League fixtures after seing a 2-0 lead become a 4-2 defeat at home to Bootle.

Gate led until the 78th minute at their Brian Addison Stadium only to see the Merseyside visitors score three times in 10 minutes to snatch the game from them them.

The Marton men had the perfect start to this premier division encounter as Dean Ing gave them a first-minute lead, which Riccardo Egidi doubled on the half-hour.

Bootled pulled one back seven minutes before the break courtesy of Johnny Fox but Gate protected their narrow lead until those fateful closing stages.

First Steven Foy equalised, then Carl Peers gave Bootle the lead on 84 minutes and Connor Millington made victory absolutely certain four minutes later.

The win lifts Bootle to sixth in the table, with Gate now struggling in 16th.

AFC Blackpool were in knockout form, brushing aside league rivals Holker Old Boys 3-0 in the first round of the PlayerMatch.com Cup in Cumbria.

Billy McKenna’s 28th-minute goal separated the sides until half-time in this cup competition for first division clubs.

Victory was secured with late goals by Ben Duffield on 79 minutes and Daniel Pickering after 90.

The Mechanics will visit Huddersfield club Emley in the second round on October 5.

They return to first division north action at home to Prestwich Heys this Tuesday.