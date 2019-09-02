Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool look forward to next tests in FA Vase

AFC Blackpool have a derby to look forward to in the second qualifying round of the Building Base FA Vase, while fellow North West Counties League club Squires Gate again face north-east opposition.

Blackpool's reward for beating Redcar Athletic 2-1 on Saturday is a tie away to NWC premier division club Longridge on September 14.

Gate sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory at Whickham on Saturday, when Dean Ing scored the extra-time winner after James Boyd's last-gasp equaliser.

They will face another Northern League club, West Allotment Celtic of Newcastle, in the next round a week on Saturday.