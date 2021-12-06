Squires Gate beaten while wet weather accounts for AFC Blackpool

The NWCFL Premier Division match was settled on the quarter-hour by Oliver Putman’s goal for the visitors to the Brian Addison Stadium.

The defeat came 24 hours after it was announced that Evans had extended his contract with the club until 2024, having taken charge in 2019.

Having accepted the new deal, Evans said: “I am delighted to accept the club’s offer to remain in charge here at Gate for three more years.

Squires Gate manager Luke Evans

“When I first came to the club I instantly felt at home and my family and I have loved every second of it.

“I feel we have huge potential on the pitch and I want to do my utmost to get the club as far up the table as possible and start challenging at the right end of it.

“Seeing how much this club pulls together off the pitch is why I feel it is only right that I show my loyalty to them and muck in to keep this place going as it is.

“I still have a huge ambition to move up the pyramid as a manager but I feel, at this moment, Squires Gate is the best place for me.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to our chairman and all the committee for their support as without them Squires Gate would simply not be here.

“To our supporters please keep supporting us as you do and let’s see where this journey takes us.”

Gate are back in action on Saturday when they travel to the league leaders, Macclesfield FC.

Elsewhere, AFC Blackpool’s scheduled match at Daisy Hill in the First Division North was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Their next match is scheduled for a fortnight’s time when they meet South Liverpool on Saturday, December 18.