Squires Gate are still without a win this season after losing narrowly in the NWCFL Premier Division on Saturday.

Gate gave a debut to new signing Niall Fallon, while Nathan Cliffe and Scott Adamson also returned.

It was the visitors who started on top, forcing Nathan Pennington into an early save as well as winning corners.

Gate weathered the early storm, settled into the match and took the lead on 22 minutes as Cliffe played a neat one-two with James Boyd before finishing from a tight angle.

AFC Liverpool hit the post as they started to get back on top, culminating in an equaliser five minutes before half-time.

An effort was deflected behind for a corner from which Bradley Shearwood headed in at the front post.

Visiting captain Kyle Schorah clipped the bar from distance with half-time approaching, after which they led within two minutes of the restart.

A good run down the right ended with a ball into the box and, with Gate unable to clear, Bradley Shearwood eventually slammed home his second of the afternoon.

Gate responded well and twice went close to an equaliser, Rowan Chambers denied by a brilliant late block before James Hughes’ shot was headed off the line.

They did level on 54 minutes when Cliffe held off his man and crossed for Alfie Carmichael to glance home his second goal in three games.

Scotty Adamson and Hughes both saw efforts saved before AFC Liverpool retook the lead on 59 minutes.

A break on the counter-attack ended with Tom Croughan firing in at the near post to put them 3-2 in front.

Cliffe dragged an effort wide but, as Gate started to commit more men forward, a tidy move from AFC Liverpool saw Daniel Shearwood score their fourth.

Pennington made a couple of further saves before Gate pulled one back in stoppage time.

Ryan Riley was brought down inside the area, Boyd scoring from the spot, but the visitors denied Gate any chance of an equaliser.

Gate will be hoping for a change in fortunes on Tuesday evening as they welcome Burscough to The Brian Addison Stadium.