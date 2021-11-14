Squires Gate 2 Wythenshawe Town 2: Gate debutant caps their late fightback

Third-placed Wythenshawe applied some early pressure, after which Gate were the better team in the opening quarter-hour.

Two set-piece deliveries from Ryan Riley created chances for Gate, Luke Holden heading just wide from the first and the second seeing Alex Welsh’s effort saved at the near post.

Wythenshawe would take the lead on 18 minutes, Darius Palma breaking through the Gate defence and firing into the top corner.

Squires Gate and Wythenshawe Town drew at the weekend Picture: Ian Moore

They almost got another just five minutes later as a clever dummy allowed Matty Bryan a clear run at goal but he could only hit the post.

Gate keeper Mike Hale made a good save with his feet to keep the score at 1-0, but could do nothing about the next effort on 27 minutes.

Wythenshawe countered and Steven Hewitt fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to double their lead.

Holden made a superb last-ditch sliding challenge to stop another Wythenshawe attack, before the visitors hit the post again.

Gate looked to rally and a good move ended with the ball laid off for Chris Webster, who fired well over as they trailed 2-0 at half-time.

The second half opened with both sides going close from corners, the visitors seeing one close-range effort fired over.

Josh Westwood headed over at the other end before Riley was involved again on 56 minutes, firing well over from distance.

Gate almost got back in the game on 72 minutes when the Wythenshawe keeper misjudged a corner and Sope Awe’s goalbound effort was deflected over.

Paul Soravia was introduced two minutes later for his first-team debut, in place of Riley, while Isaac Abankwah also returned from injury to replace Holden.

The changes brought some life into Gate as James Boyd won a free-kick 25 yards out on 86 minutes.

Iley stepped up and fired it into the bottom corner for his second goal in as many games, making the score 2-1.

Gate carried on pushing and got their equaliser right as the clock ticked to 90 minutes.

A free-kick delivery deflected to Boyd, whose close-range effort was saved before a scramble ended with debutant Gray smashing home the equaliser.

However, Gate’s hearts were almost broken just moments later but Hale pulled off a huge one-on-one save to preserve their point.

Gate are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Lancaster City in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Holden, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Rogers, Boyd. Subs: Abankwah, Garrett, Soravia, Wyres-Roebuck, Awe.