Squires Gate 2 Golcar United 1: Late goals give Gate pre-season victory

Following last week’s abandoned match at Springhead AFC, Gate returned to the Brian Addison Stadium to face Golcar in the final pre-season fixture for Luke Evans’ players.

Gate made three changes with Mike Hale back in goal, James Boyd returning from injury and Kieran Feeney replacing Jack Iley up front.

It was the visitors who got off to the perfect start, however, as they opened the scoring within three minutes with an effort that gave Hale no chance.

Jack Iley scores from the spot Picture: Ian Moore

Gate began to grow into the game though and went close to an equaliser after Jacob Ridings picked out Feeney.

However, the striker’s looping header was brilliantly clawed away by the Golcar keeper.

Boyd and Dean Ing also went close for Gate, forcing the goalkeeper into smart saves with his feet.

Then, with half-time approaching, Ing was unlucky to see a powerful drive tipped over the bar.

Still trailing 1-0 at half-time, the second period began badly for Gate when they were reduced to 10 men.

Boyd was shown a straight red card for a strong tackle which resulted in a tussle breaking out in the centre of midfield.

The game then struggled to find any flow with no real chances created for either side for a lot of the half.

Evans looked to keep things fresh, however, and made three substitutions.

Feeney, who came back on for Ing after initially being subbed in the first half, almost broke through on goal but was denied by the offside flag.

Iley then had Gate’s best chance of the game to that point, slicing a half-volley wide.

Gate then finally had something to cheer about on 81 minutes when Iley was brought down just inside the area and levelled the game from the spot.

Evans’ men sensed blood and pushed for a winner as Isaac Abankwah went close with a smart header.

As the clock ticked over to 90 minutes though, Gate then netted the decisive goal.

Feeney and Iley did well on the right-hand side to force the ball back into the Golcar area, where a trialist was on hand to control the ball and show great composure in beating the keeper.

Squires Gate: Hale, Riding, Higham, Abanuwah, Bartram, Westwood , Riley, Pollard, Feeney, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Trialist, Garrett, Webster, Burgess, Iley, Trialist.