Medical emergency sees Squires Gate's pre-season friendly abandoned

Luke Evans’ players were in action at Springhead, where they were 3-2 behind when the game ended early as a result of a medical emergency for the home side’s Charlie Smith.

It happened following an incident outside his own area, leading to an ambulance being called and the decision made to abandon the match.

However, Smith is said to be OK and recovering well with Gate wishing him and his club all the best.

Squires Gate were in action against Springhead on Saturday Picture: Ian Moore

Gate had started the game strongly with Josh Pollard, Dean Ing and Jacob Ridings all looking sharp going forward.

Pollard and Ing were involved in the first chance of the game on six minutes, as a driving run from the former saw the ball fall to Ing, who volleyed just wide.

Just four minutes later and Gate were in front as Ing headed the ball back across goal towards Jack Iley, who found the empty net.

Against the run of play though, Springhead salvaged an equaliser from the penalty spot after a foul by Chris Webster.

Gate got themselves back on top though and went close to going back in front on 26 minutes after Ryan Riley hit the bar with a free-kick.

Kieran Feeney and Ing both went close, each firing just wide of the target as half-time arrived with the teams level at 1-1.

The second half started perfectly for Gate, as Ing got his fifth goal of pre-season to make it 2-1 on 50 minutes.

Great pressing from Ing and Ridings forced an error at the back and the ball fell to Ing, who subsequently fired into the net.

Ing subsequently struck the woodwork twice in as many minutes, firstly with a powerful strike and then with a header from a corner.

Against the run of play though, Springhead managed to score twice in five minutes to go 3-2 in front with 20 minutes remaining.

However, five minutes later and an exciting game was rightly cut short with Smith in everyone’s thoughts.