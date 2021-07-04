Poulton FC 0 Squires Gate 3: Consecutive pre-season friendly victories

Following last week’s 4-3 win over Bury AFC, Evans’ side made the short trip to Cottam Hall to face Poulton FC for their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

Evans kept things fresh in terms of team selection, with players including Sam Staunton-Turner and Kieran Feeney returning to the starting line-up, as well as places for four trialists.

Gate got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring after just five minutes.

Squires Gate saw off Poulton on Saturday Picture: Ian Moore

Staunton-Turner showed quick thinking to play a corner low towards the near post with Dean Ing the first to react and fire home from close range.

Gate had a golden chance to double their lead just two minutes later after Ing was barged over inside the area.

However, Feeney saw his penalty well saved before an offside flag denied Ing a second goal on 13 minutes.

Gate continued to dominate as they sought to double their lead with Josh Pollard and Ing linking up well to find Feeney, whose effort dropped just wide of the post.

Staunton-Turner then sent a powerful strike from distance narrowly over the bar as Gate preserved their one-goal lead at the break.

Chris Webster, James Boyd and another trialist were introduced at half-time, after which Poulton had their first sight of goal with a shot from a tight angle going just off target.

Seven minutes into the half and Gate finally doubled their lead.

Ing was the man on target again, finishing smartly into the bottom corner to score his fourth goal in two matches.

The same player was then denied his hat-trick just moments later, having a powerful header cleared off the line.

Nevertheless, a third goal eventually arrived just past the hour mark.

Some clever build-up play from Gate ended with Jacob Ridings smartly pulling the ball back to Boyd on the edge of the area, where the substitute finished confidently past the goalkeeper.

Feeney was again denied a goal, while Poulton had a chance of their own at the death – only for Mike Hale to produce a fine stop at his near post.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Trialist, Abanuwah, Trialist, Westwood, Staunton-Turner, Trialist, Feeney, Ing, Pollard. Subs: Trialist, Garrett, Boyd, Faller, Webster, Finney.