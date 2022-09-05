Squires Gate 1 Wythenshawe Town 3: Visitors maintain their perfect record
Squires Gate were beaten at home by a Wythenshawe Town team which maintained its perfect start in the NWCFL Premier Division.
Gate had rejigged their line-up with Gary Pett, Dan Gray, Chris Webster and new signing Harrison Webster all in the starting XI.
It was the visitors who started on top with three opportunities inside the first 10 minutes.
A half-chance was volleyed well over, Aaron Dwyer was denied by keeper Nathan Pennington and James Hughes cleared a header off the line.
The visitors took a deserved lead on 20 minutes though as Brad Byrne bundled home the ball.
Gate responded with James Boyd seeing one effort deflected narrowly wide and a shot blocked.
At the other end, Pennington produced a brilliant point-blank save from Dwyer’s header before Josh Westwood levelled the score on 40 minutes.
Ryan Riley’s initial free-kick was cleared but he hooked the ball back towards the box and Pett flicked it in behind for Westwood to volley smartly over the keeper.
Pennington made two more good saves to keep the score level but had no chance on 53 minutes as Matty Bryan volleyed into the top corner to put Wythenshawe 2-1 ahead.
Boyd spurned a great chance to level three minutes later, missing a close-range volley after good work from Hughes.
Substitute Nathan Cliffe had a powerful effort well blocked but Pennington had to make numerous saves in keeping Gate 2-1 behind.
However, on 88 minutes, he couldn’t prevent Bryan’s header from finding the top corner to seal Wythenshawe’s win.
Squires Gate: Pennington, Hughes, H Webster, Gray, Bartram, Westwood, Riley, C Webster, Pett, Chambers, Boyd. Subs: Kay, Yelegon, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Cliffe, Ball.