Following the midweek cup loss to AFC Blackpool, Gate boss Luke Evans made two changes with Joel Mills and Kevin Burca coming in.

They had the worst possible start though, conceding within 30 seconds as Josh Okan’s attempted pass to Nathan Bartram instead sent Padiham’s Joel Brownhill through on goal.

His effort struck the post but Dom Craig fired in the rebound despite Josh Westwood’s best efforts on the line.

Squires Gate manager Luke Evans

Gate went close to an equaliser as Westwood flicked a Jack Iley cross just off target before the latter looped a shot narrowly over the bar.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Gate temporarily went down to 10 men within five minutes of the restart as Burca needed treatment after colliding with the posts surrounding the pitch.

Padiham made the most of the extra man, doubling their lead on 55 minutes with Charlie Disney-Ridge poking the ball past Alec McLachlan.

Chris Webster headed wide for Gate before pulling a goal back on 61 minutes, volleying in after Okan had seen his effort saved.

However, they were quickly reduced to 10 men when Alex Welsh was sent off for pulling down his man when through on goal.

Padiham clipped the top of the bar before sealing the win on 84 minutes when Owen Devonport finished clinically.