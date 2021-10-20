Squires Gate 1 Padiham 0: In-form Ing seals Lancashire Challenge Trophy success

Manager Luke Evans made seven changes to the side which started Saturday’s goalless draw against Macclesfield, with James Boyd captaining the side.

Gate started on the front foot, keeping the ball well and controlling the early stages.

Dean Ing has scored 13 goals for Gate this season

They were forced into an early change, though, with aninjury to Isaac Abwankwah giving a debut opportunity for Jack Wyers-Roebuck.

He was involved straight away as Gate had their first real sight of goal on 17 minutes. Striker Ing found Wyers-Roebuck down the right but he fired well wide.

Gate went close twice just a minute later. First striker Jack Iley beat two defenders inside the area only for the keeper to save his low drive with his feet.

Padiham couldn’t clear and the ball fell to Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, who fired narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

Evans’ men continued to threaten as Ing’s effort was blocked from Iley’s fine lay-off and Ryan Riley curled a shot from distance just off-target.

The deadlock was broken on 31 minutes, when Ing drove at the Padiham defence from the right and fired an unstoppable shot into the far bottom corner.

Padiham had their first notable effort on 35 minutes but fired well over when a corner was only half-cleared.

At the other end, Boyd’s low strike was well held by the keeper as the half ended at 1-0.

Gate almost grabbed a second just three minutes into the second half, when a good move down the left ended with Mekkaoui-Abouzaid firing wide on the turn.

A good reflex save by the Padiham keeper prevented an own goal following Riley’s cross from the right, then Ollie Burgess’ shot from the edge of the box wa deflected on to a post.

Jacob Ridings cut inside from the left but his effort was well held before a Padiham counter forced Mike Hale into a rare save.

The premier division’s bottom club did have a decent chance on 65 minutes, following Ridings’ slip, but Hale was equal to Jamie Ramwell’s shot.

Mekkaoui-Abouzaid threatened again on 82 minutes, driving into the box brilliantly from the left, but his effort flew across goal without a touch.

Ing drove just wide from a tight angle after beating his man with skill, then Padiham had a tap-in disallowed for offside in the last minute.

Gate are without a weekend fixture but return to league action at Charnock Richard next Tuesday.

Gate: Hale, Abankwah, Ridings, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Welsh, Bartram, Riley, Burgess, Iley, Ing, Boyd (capt); Subs: Westwood, Pollard, Wyers-Roebuck, Bishop